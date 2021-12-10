Montrose’s starting five has received a bit more rest than they probably anticipated heading into the 2021 Demon Invitational.
The rest has nothing to do with a realignment of the rotation, though. They’ve just been utterly dominant in the first 16 minutes of each of the first two games.
On Thursday in a 73-39 win over Roaring Fork, Montrose’s starters — Trey Reese, Cody Proctor, Luke Hutto, Fletcher Cheezum and Ashden Oberg — combined for 36 of the team’s 42-first half points. The Indians throttled the Rams early, generating a 23-2 lead after the first quarter; Reese scored nine of his 11 points in the period.
Due to Montrose’s 42-16 halftime lead, the starters sat the entire second half, allowing reserves Jacob Hawks, Jake Legg and Kaleb Ferguson to nab extended playing time.
Hawks was Montrose’s best scorer after the intermission, scoring 13 of his game-high 15 points in the final two periods, adding two rebounds. Legg led Montrose in assists, with five. All of Javier Esparza’s eight points came in the fourth quarter.
Montrose shot 69% (29-of-42) from the field in the win and missed just three shots in the first quarter.
The starters matched the first-half effort from Thursday against Glenwood Springs on Friday. They took a 15-12 lead into the second quarter and extended it to 36-20 at halftime. The Indians’ reserves, similar to Thursday, played well into the fourth quarter on Friday and finished off the 69-42 win.
Hutto scored a team-high 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, one more than Ferguson, who was nearly perfect from the floor. He was 8-for-10 from the field, scoring 16 points.
Cheezum shot 2-of-4 from three-point range and was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line, finishing with 15 points.
Montrose had 10 steals and turned the ball over nine teams while dishing out 17 assists.
Montrose (5-0) will look to sweep at the Demon Invitational with a win over Moffat County (4-2) on Saturday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
