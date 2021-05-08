This spring, every Montrose High School track and field athlete has a chance to compete every week.
Head coach Brian Simpson made it so, doubling up on the schedule, and that was the case on Friday at the Rifle Invite. Several Indians runners and throwers participated in their first event at an official meet since 2019, having lost the 2020 season to effects from the pandemic.
It’s a notable difference between what Montrose cross country runners had to deal with in the fall, when only a selected bunch could go to meets (COVID-19 vaccines weren’t released yet, and CHSAA and the state’s guidelines were much more strict than they are now).
Among the athletes participating at Friday’s meet for MHS were Taylor Yanosky, who finished fourth in discus and added a top performance in shot put, placing fourth (Yanosky is Montrose;s only female thrower at the moment). In the men’s shot put, Montrose’s Jaxxon Tosi, Austin Griffin, Trevor Hill and Oliver Noel all placed in the top 10.
Both Tosi and Hill performed highly in discus, also in the top 10, and Cruz Almaraz was 16th.
“Our throwers did a wonderful job today. It was so fun watching them,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said. “... we’ve got a group and they’re working hard and they’re doing great.”
Others, like Amaris Mora and Taylor Foster, had strong days, with Mora helping Montrose’s men’s 4x100 relay team place first, and Foster finishing sixth in the women’s 100 meter.
Mora also finished third in the men’s long jump. Teammate Austin Zimmer placed 13th in the same event.
“It’s nice when the coach demonstrates a technique real well, and the athlete and coach get excited but understand we can do something that much better, and the kids respond to that,” Simpson said. “... Amaris was one of our top long jumpers and was great in the 100 meters. There were some neat performances throughout the day.”
That doesn’t mean there wasn’t a bit of rust. Losing all those meets in 2020 carried over somewhat to Friday’s meet, though more so with specific techniques rather than the team’s overall conditioning, Simpson said.
It wasn’t just Montrose, though. Other teams were experiencing similar technique-driven issues, but it’s nothing the team can’t fix as the season progresses, Simpson added.
Foster also helped lead the way in the women’s 4x100 relay, running alongside Taygan Rocco, Sarah McGarry and Haven Johnson. The four finished second (53.16) in the event behind the group from Cedaredge.
Montrose’s Sheldon Collin placed 15th (1:02.32) in the men’s 400 meter, and Ava Robillard, in the women’s 300 meter hurdles, was ninth with a time of 1:07.06.
The men;s 800 meter saw three Indians finish in the top 20 — Brentt Lucero (10th), Elijah Echols (12th) and Anton Rizzo (19th).
“We’re doing everything we need to do on the conditioning side,” Simpson said. “It’s different when you’re on the Montrose track and practicing relays and handoffs and doing interval times. It’s a different atmosphere than when you’re a competitor at a meet. You can’t simulate that.”
Montrose’s conditioning helped on Friday, as both the girls and boys placed in the top 10 for overall team scores at the Rifle Invite. The boys finished with 49 points, good for 7th, and the girls were a spot behind, in 8th, with 33 points.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
