The Montrose Red Hawks senior, Bryar Moss, was named to the Southwestern League’s first team All-Conference girls’ basketball team by the league. Freshman Mayce Oberg was also honored by being named to the Southwestern League All-Conference second team.
The rest of the first team included Mason Rowland, Durango; Brynn Wagner, Grand Junction Central; Liv Campbell, Fruita-Monument; Addison Eyre, Fruita-Monument and Krystyna Manzanarez, G. J. Central.
The league honored Mason Rowland of Durango as the Player of the Year. The Durango program scored a double, as Durango’s Tim Fitzpatrick was honored as Coach of the Year.
The Red Hawks’ Moss led her team in scoring with 11.4 points per game. She scored 286 points during the season. She captured an average of 3.7 rebounds per game which gave her 93 rebounds for the season. Moss shot 31% from behind the 3-point line.
The Red Hawks’ Oberg, just a freshman, averaged 9.3 points per game for the varsity. She also gathered in 7.7 rebounds per game for a season total of 180 caroms. In addition Oberg averaged 1.6 blocked shots per game and also picked off 41 steals.
In all, The Durango Demons, the Warriors of Grand Junction Central and the Fruita-Monument Wildcats each placed three players on the All-Conference first and second teams.
The Red Hawks rode the talents of Moss, Oberg and their teammates into the Sweet Sixteen of the Colorado High School Activities Association State Tournament before dropping a tough match to the Roosevelt Roughriders.
