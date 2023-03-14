The Montrose Red Hawks senior, Bryar Moss, was named to the Southwestern League’s first team All-Conference girls’ basketball team by the league. Freshman Mayce Oberg was also honored by being named to the Southwestern League All-Conference second team.

The rest of the first team included Mason Rowland, Durango; Brynn Wagner, Grand Junction Central; Liv Campbell, Fruita-Monument; Addison Eyre, Fruita-Monument and Krystyna Manzanarez, G. J. Central.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?