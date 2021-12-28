The seasons are just getting started.
Well, they have started, but post-Christmas and post-New Year are when the winter seasons for each sport at Montrose High School truly ramp up.
That’s because there’s less time between games, duals or meets. Gone are the extended breaks. And there’s the arrival of playing and matching up against conference opponents, sometimes considered the real test and measure for teams dancing between good and great.
There’s still a little over a week left before the MHS teams get back into action, but here’s a few things to look out for as the winter season continues.
Formation of relay teams for MHS girls swimming
Alise Hardie and Caitlyn Dillon were two that performed at a high level through Montrose’s first three meets, recording first-place finishes consecutively while comfortably ahead of the field.
They, along with Ariana Najar and Megan Waxler, placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the team’s first home meet before the break. But Grace Cross, in Delta the week prior, swam in place of Waxler in the same relay.
It’s not a surprise that head coach Laurie Hadley is mixing up the relay rotations. She said she would do so before the season. But early indication is Dillon and Hardie could serve as two of the four, with the other two spots filled at a more permanent rate before regionals.
Whichever relay team forms has a strong shot at qualifying for state. Hardie and Dillon nearly made state last year as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team. Swimming at a high level, the two have just as strong of a chance this season as others match them.
Also, a pair of Montrose’s divers in Violet Noel and Trinity Alvord could make some noise. The two performed admirably at the home meet and have a chance to do so again on Jan. 8.
Kamron Alegria’s state tournament pursuit
There might not have been anyone more ready for the season to start than Kamron Alegria. He barely missed state last year (he would have made the cut if qualifiers weren’t reduced), which led to a busy offseason.
Before the break, he went 14-3, a fantastic start.
“If you’re working in the summer, it shows in the regular season,” said senior and Alegria’s teammate Dmarian Lopez. “That’s why he wins matches the way he does.”
Alegria will have some stiff 4A competition to face at 120 after the New Year. He’s plenty aware.
“I know a couple people ranked higher than me that I know I can beat,” Alegria said. “I’m just here to prove myself.”
It’s likely Alegria could match up, if he qualifies for state, with an opponent he faced in the regular season.
Lopez and Isaiah Alcazar are other names to look out for. Alcazar had a pair of wins at the Warrior Classic after a quick win at home over North Fork’s Daniel Owens. Lopez, wrestling at 175, took first place, defeating T.J. Rivera of Brush by fall (1:10).
Emergence of players off the bench for MHS boys basketball
Montrose finished off December defeating teams by 20 points or more in five straight games. That meant the starters were able to rest for most of the second half, playing just a few minutes in the third quarter.
It also meant additional playing time for players on the bench. Kaleb Ferguson. Jaxon Kattner and Javier Esparza all had their own moments in the first nine games.
That experience will play a role later in the season when games are close and one of Ashden Oberg, Trey Reese or Cody Proctor needs a substitution.
It’s possible Montrose is still winning by double digits in late January and early February. But if not, someone that provides timely defense off the bench or quality rebounding and post work could be a must. Ferguson has shown flashes of the latter while Jacob Hawks and Kattner showed they could provide the former.
Defense has been an early plus with Montrose allowing 38.5 points per game through nine contests.
“We definitely did a lot better,” Trey Reese said following the team’s second road tournament. “We held teams to 40 to 45, and I think that’s really a good place for us to be in this season.”
He’s right. Allowing just an average of 35 to 45 points per game could take Montrose back to the 4A state title game. Doing it in the middle of conference play, though, will be one of the team’s initial tests out of the break.
Conference action for MHS girls basketball
Montrose was 2-6 in the Southwestern League a season ago. Four of those losses were close games — Montrose lost by eight points or less in each — but late-game errors thwarted comeback attempts.
Those late-game errors, so far, seem like a thing of the past as Montrose is fresh off winning its home tournament. They were Black Canyon Classic tournament champions after going 3-0. One of those wins was a comeback against Delta in which Montrose had clutch moments (making late free throws, not turning the ball over).
With their confidence on the rise, the Indians are in prime position to reverse last season’s record.
Besides, an above .500 start before the break was a target, but not a must. “I think we’re going to be one of those teams that starts off and continues to get better,” Montrose head coach Steve Skiff said. “Hopefully, we’ll hit our peak somewhere right after Christmas.”
The return of Josie Coulter during the Black Canyon Classic helped Montrose in the rebound department. She and Taygan Rocco could match up with the physicality of Fruita and Durango.
So can Ashley Ortega, who’s shown a willingness to hustle on both ends of the floor.
Siera Mihavetz and Tatum Berry can offer experience off the bench in tight conference games. Taylor Yanosky is likely to serve as the team’s go-to option offensively when they need a basket. She scored 36 points during the three-game Classic.
“We’ve had a lot of fun,” Ortega said. “We’ve just been working together as a new group and trying to figure it out. We’re getting there and I think it’s going to be good.”
