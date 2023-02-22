The Fort Lewis Skyhawks continue to climb the regional and national Division II college basketball rankings. The Durango-based Skyhawks stand alone on top of the RMAC standings with a 24-2 overall record and an 18-2 conference mark.
Last week the Skyhawks downed the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets (23-3, 17-3 RMAC) both at home and on the road in back-to-back contests. The results from last week’s games created the following standings:
• RMAC men’s basketball
Fort Lewis, 18-2 RMAC; 24-2 overall
Black Hills State, 17-3, RMAC; 23-3 overall
Colorado Mesa, 17-3, RMAC; 22-4 overall
Colorado Mines, 16-4, RMAC; 22-4 overall
Chadron State, 15-6, RMAC; 18-9 overall
Westminster, 11-9, RMAC; 12-14 overall
UCCS, 8-12, RMAC; 14-13 overall
MSU Denver, 8-12, RMAC; 11-15 overall
Regis, 8-12, RMAC; 11-15 overall
N. M. Highlands, 8-12; 10-16 overall
S. D. Mines, 8-13, RMAC; 9-18 overall
CSU Pueblo, 7-13, RMAC; 11-15 overall
CO. Christian, 5-15, RMAC; 9-17 overall
Adams State, 3-17, RMAC; 5-21 overall
CO. Western, 2-18, RMAC; 4-20 overall
Fort Lewis jumped to fifth in the NABC poll, the first time cracking the Top 5 since the 2015-16 season. On the D2CSC poll, the Skyhawks climbed into the sixth position. Black Hills State falls to 10th in the poll, while Colorado Mesa is also climbing the rankings to 14th and Colorado Mines in 15th position.
The final few RMAC games this final weekend will determine the seeding for the RMAC tournament with the top eight teams duking it out for the RMAC title and entry into the national tournament.
