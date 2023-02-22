The Fort Lewis Skyhawks continue to climb the regional and national Division II college basketball rankings. The Durango-based Skyhawks stand alone on top of the RMAC standings with a 24-2 overall record and an 18-2 conference mark.

Last week the Skyhawks downed the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets (23-3, 17-3 RMAC) both at home and on the road in back-to-back contests. The results from last week’s games created the following standings:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?