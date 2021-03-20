Montrose Trey Reese Final Four game

Montrose's Trey Reese drives the lane during a Final Four game at Longmont High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Brad Cochi/BoCoPreps)

No. 3 Montrose will play No. 5 Mead on Sunday at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs for the 4A state championship game. The Indians will play for their first title in program history while the Mavericks look to grab their second.

How to watch: The 4A boys title game will start at 5:30 p.m., and will be live streamed at nfhsnetwork.com. A subscription is required to view the game ($10.99 for the monthly plan, and the site does provide an option to cancel a subscription at any time).

The public can also tune in for a radio broadcast of the game on network1sports.com/station/kubc, with the stream set to start at 5:20. The listing of the game won’t show up on the site until Sunday.

Live scores should be provided at MaxPreps.com.

What to know:The Mavericks are coached by Darin Reese and have played their way to a 14-3 record this season. They are on an eight-game win streak, helped by Elijah Knudsen, the Mavericks’ leading scorer at 18.6 points per game. Knudsen scored 45 points (he converted 10 three-pointers) in the Sweet 16 win over Holy Family, and has scored in double-digits in all but three games during the 2021 campaign.

Knudsen is helped offensively by the 6’9 James Shiers, who averages 11.9 points, and sophomore Nick Basson, who’s averaging 10.8 points.

Mead has firepower offensively, as they’ve scored more than 60 points in seven straight contests, and are shooting 43% from the floor.

In addition to Holy Family, the Mavericks defeated Canon City, Lewis Palmer and Pueblo South to reach the title game.

The appearance in a title game is Montrose’s first since 1951, and second overall. Thursday’s Final Four win was the program’s third appearance in the game and its second win.

Offensively, Montrose has shot more than 50% from the field in the past three games, receiving consistent production from starters Luke Hutto, Trey Reese, Ashden Oberg, Jordan Jennings and Fletcher Cheezum.

It’s the first time in 19 years a team from the Western Slope has reached the title game in 4A (Montezuma-Cortez, 2002).

