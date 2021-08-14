Throughout Colorado the sounds of the fall season can once again be heard. High school football is back, heralding a return to some semblance of the way things used to be. At least sort of.
Yes, the virus still lingers but medical science is fighting back and high school football will again take center stage this autumn.
The Olathe Pirates held their initial practice last Monday evening on the turf at Wilson Field. Seven seniors led a squad of approximately 35 players through the first of several days of non-contact conditioning drills and team building exercises.
For the past 17 years, Ryan Corn was the head coach of the Pirates. Corn earlier this year relinquished the head job to another veteran coach, Tyler Vincent.
Vincent will now wear two hats: he’s the head coach for both varsity baseball and varsity football.
With Vincent at the helm, much of last season’s staff remains. The offensive coordinator is Jaime Goza, and the defensive coordinator is Kyle Pyatt. In addition, Corn will be walking the sidelines assisting the offense, defense and special teams.
What will the 2021 edition of the Olathe Pirates football team actually look like this year? Vincent and his coaching staff will be installing a different offense this fall. The system will incorporate the “I formation” with the “pistol formation,” with perhaps more emphasis on the pistol.
Vincent said he expects the Pirates to lean heavily on the running game, and when their opponents overload to stop the run, the Pirates will throw the ball and take whatever the opposing defenses give them.
The defensive side of the ball will also have a different look. Last year, the Pirates base defense featured three down linemen and five linebackers along with two corners and a single safety. This year the Pirates will feature four linemen with their hands in the dirt and two linebackers. This will allow a flexible secondary of players to defend the pass as well as stop the run.
“We will emphasize our special teams staying in coverage lanes, making solid tackles and not allowing game-breaking long returns,” Vincent said of the focus on special teams. He feels the kicking game will be more than adequate and will improve with game experience.
Vincent said the schedule will be very difficult with quality teams both at home and on the road. He noted that Meeker always has a very talented team as does Cedaredge and Gunnison. He also said that the combination of programs at Hotchkiss and Paonia playing as North Fork will be difficult to handle.
“There are no creampuffs on our schedule,” he said.
Vincent also pointed out that the junior varsity team will play a six-game schedule, offering young players the opportunity to learn this game and move up to varsity status.
“Giving our players the opportunity to grow on and off the field,” Vincent said of his coaching philosophy. “The lessons learned in athletics are lessons I still use today. This can be translated into an outstanding work ethic that will, in all likelihood, remain with these young men throughout their lives.”
The season begins at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 on the road at Grand Valley.
