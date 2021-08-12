Noah Richmond fired a one-under par 69 to lead the Montrose High School golf team to a four-shot win over Basalt Wednesday at the Black Canyon Invitational.
Richmond, a sophomore, was the only golfer in the 11-team field to break par. Montrose’s total was 223 to the Longhorns’ 227. The Steamboat Sailors finished third with a 230 card.
This is the first tournament win for Montrose. They will be in action Thursday at Cobble Creek with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. Last week, they finished second at the Devil’s Thumb Invitational in Delta.
Three Montrose golfers broke 80 on one of their home courses. Juniors Jake Legg and Liam Beshoar posted 77s with Connor Bell, also a junior, turning in a 78. Blake Highland, a senior, shot an 80 to round out the team’s scoring. Richmond’s 69 bested Basalt’s Garrett Exelbert by four shots. The third-place finisher was Aron Jennings (74) of Moffat County.
Nine other Montrose golfers competed in the tournament, including Logan Files (77), Caleb Caskey (80), Caleb Freeland (80), Kyden Adams (80), John Cruz (84), Benjamin Leu (92), Sean Walsh (93), Jack Flower (97) and Micah Nichols (101).
