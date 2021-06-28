Noah Richmond of Montrose won the first-ever Montrose Junior Golf Championship June 23-25, shooting a four-under par 66 in the final round at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Richmond had a three-day total of 212, two-under par.
The tournament took place at all three Montrose courses: The Bridges, Cobble Creek and the Black Canyon Golf Course.
By winning the tournament, Richmond has earned a spot in the field of the AJGA Junior Open at The Bridges Aug. 2-5. This AJGA sanctioned event will feature golfers from U.S. collegiate programs and from Europe and the Asian Rim countries.
Connor Bell also qualified for the AJGA event by scoring 240. He was the runner-up.
Grace DeJulio turned in a 281 card, winning the girls’ division, but not qualifying for the AJGA tournament. That qualifying total had to be a 240 score or lower.
On June 23, Richmond opened with a two-over 74 at The Bridges and followed with an even-par 72 the next day at Cobble Creek. His blistering round of 66 on Friday salted away the victory and came within three shots of tying the BCGC scoring record of 63 which is shared by Bryan Ryall and Angelo DeJulio.
Bell’s had a scorecard of 81-78-81. Richmond is a sophomore at Montrose High School and Bell is a junior. Both are members of the MHS boys golf team.
Grace DeJulio’s score of 97-91-93 — 281 over the three courses bested runner-up Siera Mihavetz who turned in a 98-90-108 —291 card. Both are members of the MHS girls golf team.
