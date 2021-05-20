Montrose’s ace Nolin Boone was tasked with leading the Indians to an away win against No. 6 Palisade, winners of seven straight after losing the season opener.
Boone answered with his second career complete-game on Thursday, helping limit the Bulldogs to five runs (two earned) on seven hits in seven innings in a 9-5 Montrose win.
Two of the runs he allowed came in the sixth and seventh innings, but Boone was largely unscathed through five, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked three, picking up his fourth win.
“With as cramped as this season is and the overall schedule, we knew we were going to get in trouble at some point,” said Montrose coach Landon Wareham on the decision to let pitchers pass the rest threshold. “But our mindset was we were going to go win a ball game today.”
Boone stranded eight baserunners, and he threw 99 pitches going the distance. Boone's pitch count means he won’t be able to pitch on Saturday against conference rival Durango (7-0). (Rules stipulate that a pitcher must receive two days rest after throwing at least 65 pitches.)
The victory moved the Indians to 6-2, and they overcame a hard thrower in Palisade’s Ryder Mancuso, who came into Thursday’s outing with 23 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Montrose had difficulties last week facing a pair of live arms from Fruita, but made the adjustments on Thursday, striking out just once against Mancuso.
Keagan Goodwin provided a two-out, two-run single on a ground ball to left field in the second inning. An error from Palisade shortstop Melesio Perez gave Montrose its third run, and Goodwin scored on a wild pitch two batters later.
The four-run second chased Mancuso from the game. It was Mancuso’s shortest outing so far this season.
“We were disappointed in our approaches against velocity against Fruita’s arms,” Wareham said. “We did a really good job with the adjustments and put the ball in play and had some very offensive at-bats. It was nice to see and improve on that.”
The Indians added a run each in the third and fourth innings. Goodwin walked with the bases loaded, again with two outs, and Rocco Manuel scored Boone, who started the fourth with a single, on a sacrifice fly.
Montrose added three insurance runs in the seventh inning. Boone doubled to center that put runners on second and third with two outs, and Zeke Steenburgen scored Gage Wareham on an RBI single. Boone later scored on an error, and Manuel registered his second RBI of the game on another sac fly.
“If you don’t get it done on two outs, it can make or break the game,” Wareham said. “If you can string things together, good things happen. A couple times tonight a rally didn’t start until one or two outs. That’s why you respect at bats — you never know what rally is going to win you a ball game.”
Montrose walked 11 times (seven came from Palisade’s relief pitcher Ryker Harsha) and had eight hits. Wareham and Boone had two hits each, with Goodwin and Manuel combining for five RBIs.
Through eight games, the Indians' run differential is +44. In 4A, Montrose is currently ranked No. 10, according to CHSAA's latest coaches poll.
All six of Montrose’s wins have come against non-conference opponents. The Indians on Saturday start a stretch of six straight conference games, with Durango up first at Montrose High School.
Game 1 will start at noon, with Game 2 scheduled for 2 p.m.
