The Olathe Pirates road woes continued last Friday evening as North Fork dismantled them 56-0, dropping OHS's record to 0-4.
“I think the combination of hitting two great teams back to back really put us in a spot," Pirates head coach Tyler Vincent said. "Now we are dealing with some injuries, and just trying to get guys healthy again. Probably the worst is a dislocated thumb with all of the ligaments torn. We are still awaiting final word on a knee injury and then lots of bumps and bruises kind of day-to-day, icing up and seeing how things progress. Unfortunately I don’t believe some of the injured will be available for the Homecoming game.”
Numbers are shrinking from a roster of 28 varsity players.
Vincent explained the Pirates will be playing "a lot of young guys, asking them to step up, hoping they will take this opportunity to get better and enjoy playing high school football.”
“We don’t expect a freshman to be able to come in and beat up on seniors across the line of scrimmage, but as long as they are taking every rep and every opportunity to get better we will be moving the program in the right direction," Vincent said.
When asked about the team spirit on the trip back from North Fork, Vincent suggested their spirits were, perhaps, down a little bit.
“I would say that after Wiggins and that long bus ride, and then to come back with a similar experience last Friday, and then the injuries to some of our key players two weeks in a row makes it just a bit difficult.”
He suggested there were some wide-eyed freshmen and sophomores wondering who is going to step up and fill the shoes of the upper class leadership going forward.
“It’s a tough situation but I am hoping our kids step forward.”
Next up are the 3-0 Gunnison Cowboys. Vincent described the Cowboys as very similar to the Pirates, other than the records. He explained they will line up in the I-formation, run the ball hard and then throw in several different formations.
“They basically run right straight at you and get you over and over again. Their defense just attacks you. This is one of our biggest rivals and has been ever since I have been here. They always play tough and they play their best game against us. I just hope we do the same.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Wilson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24.
