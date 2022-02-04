The North Park Wildcats endured a 7-hour bus trip and then nipped the Olathe Pirates 51-47 in a closely fought game from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
The loss moved the Pirate’s record to 5-9 while the Wildcats improved their season mark to 8-4.
The Pirates moved out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats roared back with a 19-point second period to lead 27-26 at the half.
The second half proved a bridge too far for the Pirates as they pulled to within two points late, but a couple of free throws by the Wildcats in the final minute sealed the win.
Tyra Gray led all scorers with 16 points and Kiandra Liles had 10. Delana Mountford followed with six and Makaya Millsap added five.
Tanner Carroll and Allie Johnson let the Pirates in rebounds.
“It was a tough game, but I am proud of the way our kids played," Olathe coach Paul Althaus said. "We are getting better all the time, and the kids played with some great heart. Our shots started falling for us and that has been our biggest weakness this year. We were aggressive offensively and we got good shots as a result.
"I think in the first half we were running like we did and it got things to open up for us and that helped us. Our defense was OK, but we allowed them to get some buckets they should not have had. We kind of fell asleep with some of the back door cuts they made. That’s a good team and it’s always fun to play a competitive game like that.”
The Pirates have only a short time to regroup as they travel to Plateau Valley (6-5) on Saturday.
