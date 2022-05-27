Montrose High School baseball reached the regional final in Region 3 of the 4A district tournaments but lost to Northfield, which used a pair of three-run innings to advance to the state tournament.
Titus Weese and Jakob Koinzan traded zeroes through the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Northfield hit three straight one-out singles to bring across two runs and scored a third on a two-out single to right field.
Northfield added three more runs in the fifth before Leo Burton led off the fifth inning with a single. He scored following an error from Frank Willius and one batter later, Torrie Eckerman scored on an RBI groundout from Gage Wareham.
Northfield scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Montrose, in need of a comeback, secured an RBI single from Luke Hutto which scored Jaxon Kattner, who led the inning off with a walk.
Lucas Brennan retired the next two batters to seal the 7-3 win.
Montrose reached the regional final behind a complete-game shutout from Parker Davis. He allowed four hits and walked none and struck out seven. He threw 71 of his 107 pitches for strikes.
The Indians scored first with some two-out hitting in the bottom of the third inning. After Wareham reached on an error, Kattner drove him in on a single to right field.
Montrose added a run in the fifth inning on Zeke Steenburgen’s RBI double. Eckerman scored from second after a bunt single to lead off the inning.
An RBI groundout from Rocco Manuel scored David Dominguez and three batters later, Manuel scored on an infielder’s choice
Davis pitched a 1-2-3 top of the seventh inning to secure Montrose’s 4-0 win.
Montrose finished its season at 15-9 and outscored its opponents 195 to 125.
MHS nets five all-conference selectionsThe 2022 Southwestern League All-Conference teams were announced on Thursday. Montrose secured five selections, which was second best behind Fruita’s seven.
Davis, Kattner and Wareham were named first-team all-conference. Dominguez and Steenburgen were second-team selections.
Wareham led Montrose with a .443 batting average and tied with Steenburgen for the team lead in RBIs at 26. Wareham, Kattner and Dominguez each had seven doubles.
Kattner’s also hit over .400, hitting at a .417 clip with 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Davis earned the first-team nod from his work on the mound. He pitched to a 4.28 earned run average and struck out 89 hitters across 68 2/3 innings.
Dominguez hit .348 for Montrose this season with a home run and 17 RBIs. He had six steals, which was second best behind Eckerman’s 11.
Steenburgen was also steady with the bat. The senior had a .338 batting average and was one of Montrose’s most disciplined hitters with 12 walks to 11 strikeouts.
