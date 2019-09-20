Amid the Montrose High School boys golf team’s state and regional championships over the last four seasons, senior Ryan Lords may have been overlooked at times.
But this year, Lords, a two-time state champion with the Indians, has shown consistently he’s one of the top golfers in Class 4A.
He shot under par for the first time this season, and it’s happened twice: once at the Bulldog Invitational earlier this month and once at the Cherry Creek invite in August. Both times, he was bested by a teammate: Micah Stangebye at the Bulldog Invitational and Jordan Jennings at Cherry Creek.
Lords had only two reasons to explain how he’s improved this year: “confidence” and “better putting.” He refined both traits during the offseason, playing in local competitions and a few Denver tournaments.
“I’m just trusting my game more,” he said.
Lords, who graduates in December, has garnered collegiate attention in the sport. Next year he’ll head off to compete for Park University-Gilbert in Gilbert, Arizona.
Since men’s golf has both a spring and fall season, Lords will redshirt this upcoming year and then play in the fall.
“I think he’s going to do really well down there,” MHS coach Dave Woodruff said. “He’ll play more year-round so that’ll be good for him.”
Woodruff said Lords has had a fantastic season so far, adding the senior golfer’s relaxed approach has helped him hit lower scores.
Woodruff also said even though he’s sad to see Lords and Stangebye, also a senior, leave after this year, he is looking forward to their future achievements.
“It’s hard because you’ve been around them for so many years,” Woodruff said. “But it’s neat to see them make that next step.”
Lords, Stangebye and Jennings have been a tight-knit group, as they’ve been hitting the links together since they were 8- and 9-year-olds.
“It’s pretty rare for all us,” Stangebye said. “... We’ve kind of always stuck with it.”
Added Jennings: “It’s been pretty awesome. … We know a lot about each others’ games and how to help each other at practice.”
But they’re not done competing as a team yet. The Indians will compete in the regional tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Overland Golf Course in Denver.
Lords said if his golf game is at its best Wednesday, he wants to crack the top five at regionals.
Lords and the rest of the Montrose golfers will likely qualify for state, which will be held at The Bridges early next month, as they’re the favorites to regionals.
Lords said he considers the next two tournaments as just another competition, but added he’s surprised that his prep sports career is about to wrap up.
“It’s just crazy after they’re done, that I’ll be done with high school golf,” Lords said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.