The following figures highlight how the night went for Montrose High School’s volleyball team against Palisade: .240, .318, .275, .300.
Those were the Indians’ hitting percentages in a four-set win (25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19) over the Bulldogs on Thursday. It averages out to a .283 hitting percentage, well above average — nearing stellar — and more than enough to give Montrose its second straight win.
“What’s exciting is that we have hitters in every position — outside, middle and right side,” Montrose head coach Shane Forrest said. “...that’s a real positive of this team and the fact that Taygan (Rocco) is growing as a setter and can run a faster offense, she’s really working on trying to speed the ball up to the outside.”
Rocco, a sophomore, earned the starting spot at setter this summer and did her part Thursday. She set up her sister, Kelsey, and Madisen Matoush on the outside plenty — Rocco had a team-high 16 kills and Matoush finished with 15. But the younger Rocco really had a treasure chest of options to go to.
In addition to Kelsey or Matoush, Rocco helped set up Taylor Foster (11 kills) and newcomer Brooke Williams up the middle and tossed some opportunities to rightside hitter Jaedyn Key, too.
“There were some wild plays that we were able to get kills on,” Forrest said. “That’s something about this team, too — they’re scrappiness. It’s a big asset for this team. They don’t let balls drop very often without a big effort.”
Montrose did have to fly around at times with Palisade surging in the third set, one where it took a 15-11 lead midway through. It helped, though, having Williams rotate in. In limited action, the freshman recorded five total blocks. She had two solo blocks, nearly matching Montrose’s season total (three) in 16 games last spring.
Williams stopped a few balls at the top of the net in the second set, generating points and momentum for her team.
“It’s a huge asset to have that height in the middle and her athletic ability to put up a block,” Forrest said of Williams. “You saw in the second set what she can do as a hitter and the potential that she has. She connected really well with Taygan with some of those sets and got quite a few kills.”
Williams helped add to Montrose’s 44 kill total for the night and senior Jada Ray added some offense with a team-high five aces. The momentum helped Montrose net a 10-4 lead in the fourth set. The Bulldogs cut that lead to two, but the Indians went 13-9 the rest of the way.
Matoush led Montrose in digs, with 18, and Kelsey had 13. Ray was third with 11. That consistency from Montrose’s seniors was needed with Palisade adding some pressure. The Bulldogs’ Ella Yanowich settled in late, and Kyra Birch — a freshman like Williams — had an efficient night with five kills.
The Indians kept their attack errors in check, registering 12.
The win is Montrose’s second four-set victory this week. They defeated Delta 3-1 on Tuesday.
Montrose will look to make it three in a row in Glenwood Springs on Aug. 31 (6 pm. start).
