Any opponent preparing to play Montrose has prepared to play the Lady Indians’ No. 5 in hopes of stopping her from lighting them up.
But over the last three years teams have learned it’s hard to stop Montrose’s Kennadie Minerich.
Minerich, a senior, has led the Lady Indians basketball team in scoring for the past three seasons, each season better than the last.
Minerich first led Montrose in scoring her sophomore year with 10.8 points per game followed by 11.5 as a junior. This season, she’s currently averaging 13.3 ppg (which included a career-high 25 against Harrison earlier this year).
Minerich credited her improved stats to playing varsity basketball as far back as her freshman year.
“I think, with the experience that I have, I am a lot more confident in driving (to the basket) and hitting those (outside) shots,” said Minerich, whose cheerful demeanor seen outside the court is hardly noticeable when she goes up against other teams.
“The nice thing about Kennadie is that she has a nice inside-outside game,” head coach Steve Skiff said. “She can hit the 3-ball, take it to the basket and hit a mid-range jump shot. That makes it difficult for people to guard because they don’t know exactly what she’s going to do.”
It also hasn’t hurt that Minerich tries to maintain a short memory.
Minerich credited her dad with mental toughness as he told her just because she missed a shot that doesn’t mean her next attempt won’t fall.
Minerich is the sort of player who doesn’t get down if her shot isn’t going through the hoop. She said whenever an off night occurs, she figures out what she can do to aid her team to victory.
“For me, that’s defense,” Minerich said. “I work (hard) on defense to see how else I can help.”
Minerich’s defensive performance can be seen in the steals department as she currently leads the team in that category with 2.8 per game.
Skiff lauded his senior guard’s defense, saying early on Minerich bought into team defense which has allowed her to come away with steals that transition into easy layups.
Minerich believes her defense initially helped her earn a varsity spot as a freshman. And it hasn’t been until the last few years that Minerich, with an improved outside shot and ability to drive to the basket, became a go-to player on offense.
But even back then, Skiff noticed she was a “fearless” scorer when Minerich first started with the program.
“She’s just gotten a lot better each year,” he said. “She’s really improved her game and leadership skills.”
Basketball isn’t the only sport in which Minerich’s abilities are on display.
The senior has also been a standout for softball and lacrosse and is on pace to be a four-time varsity starter in all three sports. As in basketball, Minerich has excelled in notching runs and goals in her two other respect sports.
And this commitment to compete at such a high level regardless of the sport has made Minerich’s coaches enjoy having her as part of the program.
“She has been one of those players that’s a privilege to coach for four years,” Skiff said.
“... She helps boost our team. And we’ve got to have players like that.”
