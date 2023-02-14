OHS basketball: Victory for Lady Pirates

The Olathe High School girls basketball team added two resume-padding victories last week as they jockey for better postseason position.
The Pirates handled Roaring Fork 58-31 in their second-highest scoring total of the season, then walloped Aspen 40-17.
Against the Rams, Tyra Gray scored 21 points with four boards, two assists and two steals. Kiandra Liles contributed 13 points with two 3-pointers and Sieanna McCall just missed out on a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Pirates will close out the regular season at home against Gunnison 5:30 p.m. Friday. Olathe will likely place second in the Class 3A Western Slope League unless Grand Valley — playing without its leading scorer Abbey Parker — loses its two remaining games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Pirates’ losing streak moved to 11 games after losses to Grand Valley and Roaring Fork last week.
Olathe hung with the Cardinals during the first half, fighting back after a first-quarter deficit to trail by only one point at halftime. Grand Valley, however, exploded in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead they carried to a 59-44 victory.
Froilan Mendez and Miguel Lara each scored 11 points to lead the Pirates and Cesar Franco Ramirez chipped in nine points.
Later in the week, the Rams opened an 18-3 advantage in the first quarter and sailed to a 45-35 victory.
The Pirates will travel to take on Ouray at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then return home Friday to take on Gunnison at 7 p.m. for what is likely their season finale.
