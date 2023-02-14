OHS basketball: Victory for Lady Pirates

Olathe's Sieanna McCall (21) drives to the basket and scores for the Pirates during action against Roaring Fork Feb. 10, at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

The Olathe High School girls basketball team added two resume-padding victories last week as they jockey for better postseason position.

The Pirates handled Roaring Fork 58-31 in their second-highest scoring total of the season, then walloped Aspen 40-17.



