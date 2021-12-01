Olathe High School’s boys basketball program welcomed a new coach over the offseason: Robb Feeback.
Feeback and his wife recently moved to Olathe from Colorado Springs, where he previously coached boys basketball.
At Doherty High School, Feeback was an assistant coach in the boys varsity program. Before then, he spent some time coaching at Pine Creek and Cheyenne Mountain high schools.
Feeback went to high school at Pueblo East, at a time when the three-point shot had yet to be introduced. “The game has completely evolved,” Feeback said. “It’s gone from an inside game to an outside game. It has changed dramatically.”
Montrose Daily Press local sports contributor Cliff Dodge sat down with Feeback, who’s looking to lead the Pirates to their first winning season since the 2011-2012 campaign.
Cliff Dodge: So, what do you have to work with as you enter your first year of coaching the varsity here in Olathe?
Feeback: First off, I am blown away by the caliber of young men that I have inherited. The respect they have shown me, the respect of all the students at this school have shown their teachers and coaches has been unbelievable. When I first met them back in May I had them write ‘what are your questions of the coach and what do you want out of this program.’ They couldn’t see what each other was writing. It was almost to a fault the vast majority wrote they were tired of losing. “I want to win.” “I want to work hard.” They wanted structure. They wanted to be given the opportunity to be rewarded for their hard work.
I was just impressed that you have a team that asked to be — basically — worked hard. Last year was tough. We had a severe lack of practice days because of the pandemic. You can really see where a lot of development just was unable to happen. And now with a change in the coaching tenure, plus the lack of development, we are not where we should be. We were unable to have a summer camp this past year so we really had a lack of development and a lack of opportunity due to external circumstances. Last year we had 20 kids out, this year we are up to 30 and that’s a good step forward. We can field a full three teams.
CD: What kind of height do you have on this team?
Feeback: We have a lack of height on this team. We’ve got some high jumpers, so maybe we can do some tough defense, blocking out and rebounding. Our height is around 6’2. I think they can jump higher than they weigh because they were pretty skinny. Our game is not going to be inside that’s for sure. That’s what we are emphasizing on this team — what is your role on this team and if you can play defense and rebound, I will be really happy.
CD: What will the fans see when they come watch the Pirates this season?
Feeback: Well, hopefully they will be looking at a very disciplined team with a high basketball IQ that’s hard working and is all about effort and is thinking about socking the other team first. I want them to see that we are a hustling team. On defense we are going to play man-to-man. We are going to play man-to-man all the time or as much as we can. We will slap on a hard man-to-man at the half court line and then protect the basket. If you’re going to beat us you are going to have to hit some shots from the outside. We are trying to take away any of the easy stuff on the inside. We’re not going to press, not going to put our defense at a disadvantage.
CD: What are your expectations for this team this year?
Feeback: This program has not had a winning record in a number of years. My initial reaction to that is I would like to have a winning record, but I don’t want to short sell my team. That is my minimum expectation. I really want to send out my seniors with success. I know they had a really rough football season and we really want to give them a good sendoff. So, if we could have a winning record and they could have some really good games and we go from there. Come February, I like our chances. That could be completely unrealistic having seen none of the competition but our team will compete.