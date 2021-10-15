The Olathe boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Rifle Cross Country Invitational meet which was run over the Rifle Creek Golf Club course.
Summit High School took three of the top four places in the competition, but was unable to stave off the team strength of Grand Junction High School, which won the event with the low score of 52 points. The host team, Rifle, placed second while Coal Ridge finished in third.
The Olathe contingent was led by freshman Ben Kamperman, who finished 19th. He was followed by Connor Ripley (23rd) and Scott Shackelford (24th).
Other Olathe finishers included Enrique Quintero, Jose Hernandez, Diego Garcia and Christopher Brinks.
The girls’ 5000 meter race saw the top three finishers from Basalt, Summit and Coal Ridge high schools mirror the exact team finish. Katelyn Maley of Basalt, Ella Hagen of Summit and Mikayla Cheney of Coal Ridge took top honors individually and their schools placed in the same order.
Analise Marin led the Pirates, finishing 12th will a time of 21:48.10. She was followed by Yadira Alcaraz (38th) and Analee Saldana (49th).
Next on the schedule for the Pirates will be the Montrose Invitational which will be run on the Columbine Middle School course.
Regionals will take place on Oct. 22 and 23.
Colorado Springs will host the state competition on Oct. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.