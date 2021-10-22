Seven members of Olathe High School’s cross country team qualified for the state meet next Saturday.
Analise Marin secured a sixth place finish with a time of 21:09.3 and is the only representative from the girls’ side headed to state. Yadira Alcaraz placed 28th and was followed by Analee Saldana in 37th and Raquel Lovato in 71st.
The entire boys team qualified as the group finished fifth overall, edging out West Grand by one point for the fifth spot. The top six teams automatically qualified for state.
Benjamin Kamperman led the boys with a 13th place finish (also qualifying himself as an individual as the top 15 qualified). Connor Ripley placed 20th, finishing at 18:43.6, and Scott Shackleford finished 24th. Enrique Quintero came in fourth on the boys’ side and placed 45th overall. All four are headed to state.
Jose Hernandez placed 53rd and Diego Garcia was 56th. Nevada Olin and Christopher Brink finished 65th and 75th, respectively.
Hernandez and Olin will run alongside Kamperman, Ripley, Shackleford and Quintero at state, with Garcia and Brink also traveling to state but serving as alternates.
“Overall the whole entire team ran well,” Olathe coach Roger Carlson said. “Mostly everyone ran below their season-best times.”
Kamperman ran 22 seconds faster than his season best and Ripley topped his season-best mark by 41 seconds.
The boys will run at 9:40 a.m. next Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
Marin will start her race at 11 a.m.
