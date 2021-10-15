The Olathe Pirates football team is enjoying an off week after playing seven very difficult games in a row.
The break couldn’t come at a better time for a football team that has been decimated with injuries since week three (against Wiggins) and continuing through last week when they played Cedaredge.
The Pirates are 0-7 overall and 0-4 in league action.
So what does a football team do during an off week? Head coach Tyler Vincent is hoping the time off will give his "walking wounded" an opportunity to heal and to bring his young squad back up to as close to full strength as possible.
Starting quarterback Jerrel Vigil was injuring in the road loss to Wiggins and has seen action in only one game since his injury. The team is hoping Vigil will be able to return for the final two games this season.
Vincent is also hoping to count on a couple of starters on the offensive line who have been dealing with injuries.
Dakotah Dunn, the starting center for the Pirates was asked about his priorities for the off week. Dunn suggested that the time off would give he and his teammates to recoup, relax and rebound from the nagging bumps and bruises so common that all football teams deal with.
Vincent said the team will have hard workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday and then taper off to allow everyone to heal up. Game week will be as it always is for a Friday evening kickoff.
The upcoming schedule gets no easier as the Pirates must travel to Meeker on Oct. 22 and then host the Grand Valley Cardinals on Oct. 29.
The Cardinals defeated Olathe 42-8 in the first game of the season.
The kickoff at Meeker (4-2 overall, 4-0 in league play) is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
