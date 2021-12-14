The Olathe Pirates girls and boys basketball programs had mixed results against the Gunnison Cowboys on Tuesday evening.
The Olathe girls defeated Gunnison by the score of 38-37. The Olathe boys fell to the Cowboys 57-48.
The girls’ game was close from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter.
The Pirates found their scoring touch in the second period, outscoring the Cowboys 15-4 to take an 11-point lead at half, 25-14.
Gunnison came out of the break ready to run with the Pirates and outscored the visitors 11-4 and trailed the Pirates 29-25. The final quarter was close throughout, but the Pirates held on the down the stretch.
The victory was the second of the season for Olathe coach Paul Althaus and his Pirates. The Pirates record now stands at 2-3.
The OHS boys basketball team fought the Cowboys to a 12-12 draw in the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Cowboys double up on the Pirates, outscoring them 16-8, leaving the Pirates with a 28-20 deficit.
Both teams played conservatively in the third quarter, each scoring eight points.
Both the Pirates and the Cowboys had their running shoes on in the fourth quarter as Gunnison outscored the Pirates 21-20.
“They got into some foul trouble in the second quarter, but the boys fought hard right to the final buzzer," Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. "They held their own on the boards and only committed six turnovers.”
The boys will be off for Christmas break until Jan. 7 when Soroco comes to Olathe.
The girls have one more game prior to the Christmas break. They will host Montezuma-Cortez on Dec. 17 at the OHS fieldhouse.
