OHS girls rebound over Roaring Fork, Aspen

Olathe's Analise Marin (0) intercepts an inbound pass by Aspen during action Saturday Jan 21, 2023 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

After seeing its five-game win streak snapped last week, the Olathe High School girls basketball team bounced back with lopsided wins over Roaring Fork and Aspen.

The Pirates topped Roaring Fork 52-37 then dismantled Aspen 47-7 to improve their record to 8-3 on the season.



