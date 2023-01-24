OHS girls rebound over Roaring Fork, Aspen

After seeing its five-game win streak snapped last week, the Olathe High School girls basketball team bounced back with lopsided wins over Roaring Fork and Aspen.
The Pirates topped Roaring Fork 52-37 then dismantled Aspen 47-7 to improve their record to 8-3 on the season.
Olathe battled closely with the Rams for the first half, only eking out a one-point lead. But in the third quarter, the Pirates opened a double-digit lead powered by a small rotation of core players.
Tyra Gray led with 15 points, while Sieanna McCall had 14 points, Kiandra Liles added 10 points and Analise Marin finished with nine points. Delan Mountford was the only other player who scored, finishing with only four points. Still, piled up stats in other categories, leading the team with eight steals and five assists, while also pulling down eight rebounds.
During the second game of the week, Olathe shut out the Skiers in the second half.
Marin finished with a triple-double, notching a team-high 13 points with 12 rebounds at 10 steals. The Pirates had a season-high 29 steals as a group.
Olathe takes on league-leading Grand Valley on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Parachute. They’ll return home to take on Cedaredge on Friday at 5:30 p.m., hoping to avenge the loss from earlier this month.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Pirates lost to Roaring Fork 54-30 last week.
Miguel Lara paced his team eight points, knocking down two shots from beyond the arc. Froilan Mendez and Cesar Franco Ramirez also hit from deep. Freshman Isaiah Gordon picked up seven points with a team-leading two steals.
The Pirates take on the same two teams as their female counterparts, with both games starting at 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone