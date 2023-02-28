Geared up for districts

The Olathe High School Pirate girls are seeded at No. 18 in the upcoming state tournament, where they will play Brush on March 3. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

The Olathe High School girls basketball team didn’t find the results it wanted during the Class 3A Western Slope League district tournament last week, but the players have a chance at redemption during the regional round of the state tournament this weekend.

The Pirates topped Roaring Fork 55-37 during the play-in game on Tuesday, but then lost to North Fork 42-39 during the district tournament at Central High School in Grand Junction, before bouncing back to win the third-place game against Gunnison 34-27.



