OHS' Lynessia Duran brings home the hardware for wrestling

DENVER — With the lights bright and the matches close, Olathe High School girls wrestler Lynessia Duran came home with some hardware.
The Pirates wrestler, competing in the 235-pound division, was 4-1 during the state tournament at Ball Arena and placed third to be the team’s top finisher. She was the second-highest placer among all Western Slope teams.
Duran’s tournament started with a remarkably close contest as Legacy’s Cassandra Mehia forced a late tiebreaker. Still, Duran secured the 3-1 victory, then pinned Greeley West’s Paulina Cruz in the quarterfinal.
The Olathe heavyweight lost in the semifinal to Riverdale Ridge grappler Natasha Kuberski by pin, with Kuberski finishing as the eventual runner-up.
Duran closed out her tournament with two more wins, taking a 5-2 decision over Poudre’s Mariah Gonzales and a sudden victory against Denver East’s Alejandra Alfaro to take third.
Every opponent Duran faced competed for schools with a much larger student population than the Pirates, in multiple cases surpassing the 1,874 total population of the Town of Olathe.
She wasn’t the only Pirate to ascend the podium, either.
Aby England placed sixth in the 155-pound division and had her name announced to a massive crowd at Ball Arena on the tournament’s final night. She eked out a first-round win over Vista Ridge’s Paige Faler, then lost in the quarterfinal by pin from Denver North’s Rosebelle Atayde. England went 2-1 in the consolation bracket with a pair of pins before falling again to Atayde in the fifth-place match.
Sadie Corn (100 pounds), Angelina Bollinger (105 pounds), laeliana Delgado (125 pounds) and Allie Stambaugh (135 pounds) all earned at least one victory and contributed to the team point total.
Olathe tied for 18th in the 74-team field.
On the boys side, 106-pounder Trevor Piatt and 157-pounder Chase Ripley earned victories at the state tournament as the Pirates finished 33rd in Class 2A.
