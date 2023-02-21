OHS' Lynessia Duran brings home the hardware for wrestling

Olathe's Lynessia Duran, front, during the 235-pound semifinal match at state. (Alyson McClaran/Special to the MDP)

DENVER — With the lights bright and the matches close, Olathe High School girls wrestler Lynessia Duran came home with some hardware.

The Pirates wrestler, competing in the 235-pound division, was 4-1 during the state tournament at Ball Arena and placed third to be the team’s top finisher. She was the second-highest placer among all Western Slope teams.



