Olathe's Tanner Carroll (8) and Sieanna McCall (21) get up and block a hit from Caprock's Brooke Chang (26) during action in August. The Pirates notched a win more recently against Ridgway and lost a five-set match with Vail Christian.
The Olathe High School volleyball team battered Ridgway in a sweep last week, then lost a five-set battle with Vail Christian.
On Tuesday, the Pirates opened with a 25-6 win in the first set to establish the tone. Their kills were spread across a variety of players, with no individual breaking double-digits, but five players—Tyra Gray, Angelina Bollinger, Sadie Shea, Tanner Carroll and Sieanna McCall—each finished with at least five kills.
The 26 aces were also spread across the roster, with Jenna Schenck, Kiandra Liles, Gray, Shea and McCall contributing at least four apiece.
Despite the loss against Vail Christian, the Pirates showed grit in battling back. Olathe dropped the first two sets but responded by winning the next two. They fell 15-10 in the final set.
McCall led the team with eight kills and five aces, while Bollinger paced the squad with seven blocks.
The Pirates are on the road Tuesday to take on Gunnison, then travel to Coal Ridge on Saturday.
Cross Country
Olathe battled with much larger schools during the Anna Banana Invitational at Snooks Bottom Open Space in Fruita.
Analise Marin was the top finisher among the Pirates, placing fifth in the girls race. Her time of 21:33.90 was a full 17 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.
Although the girls squad didn’t qualify for the team standings, they had other strong individual finishes. Analee Saldana was 11, followed by Yadira Alcaraz in 12th. Freshman Mya Wilcox was 22nd.
The boys team placed third, ahead of Palisade High School, led a trio of top finishes. Benjamin Kamperman took 10th place, followed by Scott Shackelford in 11th and Connor Ripley in 12th.
Next up for the Pirates is the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic at the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Grand Junction. The meet doubles as the Southwestern League championship.
