ohs volleyball

Olathe's Tanner Carroll (8) and Sieanna McCall (21) get up and block a hit from Caprock's Brooke Chang (26) during action in August. The Pirates notched a win more recently against Ridgway and lost a five-set match with Vail Christian. 

 (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

The Olathe High School volleyball team battered Ridgway in a sweep last week, then lost a five-set battle with Vail Christian.

On Tuesday, the Pirates opened with a 25-6 win in the first set to establish the tone. Their kills were spread across a variety of players, with no individual breaking double-digits, but five players—Tyra Gray, Angelina Bollinger, Sadie Shea, Tanner Carroll and Sieanna McCall—each finished with at least five kills.



