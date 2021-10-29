The Olathe Pirates’ volleyball team hit the road on Wednesday and traveled to Vail to take on Vail Mountain, attempting to erase the memory of a painful home loss to the Hayden Tigers.
The Pirates started fast and never looked back and dispatched Vail Mountain 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20.
Olathe coach Travis Eason said it was incredible to watch.
“It felt like the old us — it was the old us,” Eason said. “It was awesome. The girls were excited. We switched up our practice a little bit to get the kids jelling again. It showed in the pre-game practice and they brought that same energy to the Vail Mountain game.
The scores in all three of the sets were very close and Eason explained that both teams competed non-stop.
“We were back to our old selves as far as hitting from every direction,” Eason said. “Our setter, Makena Liles, was mixing and matching and our kids were transition ready to go and get a slam. We were just highly effective and it clicked again, and it was fun to watch.”
Eason compared the start of the season to the middle of the season and attempted to define the difference.
“I hate saying this but since that COVID week that we took off, we kind of lost our rhythm and had to battle back with one practice three games straight,” Eason said. “It’s a very momentum-driven game and when the momentum isn’t on your side it’s hard to get it back. We’ve been trying to build our practices around our team chemistry, getting back that momentum. The Hayden game didn’t pay off for us but we saw glimpses in that game that showed us what they went and did against Vail.”
The Pirates travel to Gunnison on Saturday to compete in a four-team tournament and will play Sargent at 8 a.m., followed by Dove Creek at 9.
“It’s great for us that we get to go up against great teams and when we get done with those two it goes into pool play and just kind of a round robin to finish it up,” Eason said. “Mainly it’s four more games that we get to work on to continue that jelling, that chemistry before being placed in a regional.
“Right now, honestly would hate to be a team that gets a draw with Olathe in it, judging how we came off of the Vail game.”
The Pirates overall record stands at 11-7, and their record in league action is 6-5.
