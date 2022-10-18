The Olathe High School volleyball team suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after they were swept by North Fork and fell 3-1 to Rangely.
The Miners won the first set 25-9 and rolled from there. The match against the Panthers was closer, however.
Rangely narrowly won the first set 26-24, then took the second set 25-21. The Pirates secured the third set 25-23 before dropping the fourth set 25-22.
Olathe will face two teams at the opposite ends of the spectrum this weekend. On Friday, they’ll go on the road to face Meeker, who sports a 16-1 record and features Emma Luce, who is second in Class 2A with 386 kills. On Saturday, Olathe will host De Beque — who has a 4-14 record with a 1-10 mark in 2A/1A Western Slope League play – at 2:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
The Pirates were shut out for the fourth time this season, losing to North Fork 42-0. The Miners had 368 yards of total offense.
Olathe’s brightest spot came on the defensive end, where they forced two fumbles.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Pirates will compete at the Class 2A Region 4 race on Friday at Confluence Park in Delta. The 2A girls race begins at 12:30 p.m. and the 2A boys are scheduled to run at 1:10 p.m. The awards for the 2A races will be handed out at 1:50 p.m.
