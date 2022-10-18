The Olathe High School volleyball team suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after they were swept by North Fork and fell 3-1 to Rangely.

The Miners won the first set 25-9 and rolled from there. The match against the Panthers was closer, however.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?