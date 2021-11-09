Olathe Pirates volleyball season came to an end at the regional tournament hosted by the Rye Thunderbirds, the No. 8 seed in 2A.
The Thunderbirds hosted the Olathe Pirates and the Calhan Bulldogs with the victor claiming one of twelve spots in the state tournament. The Thunderbirds hosted the Pirates in the opening game of the regional, defeating Olathe by the score of 3-0.
“We felt very confident going into the first match with Rye," Pirates head coach Travis Eason said. "The girls were ready to go. We came out tough, we battled but we made a few mistakes in that first set. The home hosting team, Rye, is a really good team. They didn’t make many mistakes. They’re number eight seed for a reason. The great thing is our kids didn’t quit.”
In the second match, the Pirates hung on for a gritty 3-2 victory over the Calhan Bulldogs. “We were exhausted traveling all the way over there and playing on a different court, playing that first set and then having to play another to potentially five which we ended up having to play with Calhan.
“We came out on fire then they got us in the second and third one. It was pretty much do or die at that point and our kids decided they were going to pull this one through and it showed as they took that fourth set to force things to the fifth. We had all the momentum and Calhan was back on their heels. We closed out the fifth set and it was a great way to finish the season even though we didn’t make it to state.”
The Thunderbirds won the regional tournament 2-0 and advanced to state. Rye’s record heading into the tournament is 20-5. The Olathe Pirates finished the regional with one win and one loss and a season record of 14-10. The Calhan Bulldogs finished the regional with a record of 0-2 record and a season mark of 15-9.
Eason paid tribute to his two senior leaders.
“I want to say I appreciate our two seniors who we had in the program for four years," Eason said. "Daisey Ibarra and Makena Liles are two great kids. Great leaders, they proved it in practice, they proved it in their play. They just wanted to get something done this year, and they did. This will be our mentality moving forward.”
When asked about the future of the Pirate volleyball team, Eason said, “The future looks great. We lose only those two seniors, so we are going to be able to re-load next year with a solid junior class and a good sophomore crew. There are many pieces around in the program that can step up when their number is called. It’s a great finish to this season and raising the bar from last year. Every time you take a step there is always one more to go in order to get the job done.”