The Olathe High School volleyball team swept North Park and defeated Plateau Valley 3-1 to improve to 9-2 on the season.
Despite one of their lowest hitting percentages of the season, the Pirates made quick work of North Park, winning the final two sets by double digits. The inconsistent attack was made up for by solid serving, great defense and flawless serve-receiving.
Sadie Shea led Olathe with six kills, while Kiandra Liles had half of the team’s 10 aces. Tanner Carroll and Sienna McCall each contributed on three of the team’s nine blocks, while Jenna Schenck led the way with 32 digs.
Using strong defense once again, the Pirates overcame a small bump in the road to put away Plateau Valley. After dropping the first set 25-21, Olathe won the next three sets by comfortable margins.
Shea had nine kills and McCall added eight. Liles, McCall and Tyra Gray chipped in three aces apiece as the team totaled 14.
The biggest highlight, however, was the season-high 36 blocks. Carroll contributed to 15 blocks and Angelina Bollinger had 14, more than doubling her previous season-best total of six.
The Pirates travel to take on Ridgway on Tuesday, then are back on the road Friday to face Vail Christian. Olathe is on the road until Oct. 14 when they’ll face North Fork at home.
Cross Country
The Sweitzer Lake Invitational is Delta was cancelled due to weather, but the Pirates still competed in the Moffat County Invitational on Saturday.
The girls team turned in a fourth-place finish, led by Analise Marin. The junior placed fifth in the individual standings with a time of 21 minutes, 58.8 seconds.
Analee Saldana was also inside the top 10 with her 10th-place finish and time of 22:39. Yadira Alcaraz was 19th and Mya Wilcox was 35th.
On the boys side, the Pirates placed sixth. Benjamin Kamperman led the squad by finishing 18th with a time of 19:29.6. Connor Ripley placed 21st, Scott Shackelford was 24th and Cesar Franco took 34th.
Olathe will compete this weekend at the Anna Banana Invitational at Snooks Bottom Open Space in Fruita.
