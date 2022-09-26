ohs volleyball

Olathe's Tanner Carroll (8) and Sadie Shea (7) team up and block a shot by Plateau Valley Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

 (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

The Olathe High School volleyball team swept North Park and defeated Plateau Valley 3-1 to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Despite one of their lowest hitting percentages of the season, the Pirates made quick work of North Park, winning the final two sets by double digits. The inconsistent attack was made up for by solid serving, great defense and flawless serve-receiving.



