The Olathe High School girls wrestling team faced a pair of tough opponents leading into regionals, falling to both Grand Junction Central and Moffat County.

First, the Pirates lost to Central, a team with the combined talents of every school in District 51, which includes the greater Grand Junction area along with Collbran and De Beque. The Phoenix are ranked No. 6 according to On The Mat’s Tim Yount, and won all but three matches for a score of 60-18.



