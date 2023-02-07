The Olathe High School girls wrestling team faced a pair of tough opponents leading into regionals, falling to both Grand Junction Central and Moffat County.
First, the Pirates lost to Central, a team with the combined talents of every school in District 51, which includes the greater Grand Junction area along with Collbran and De Beque. The Phoenix are ranked No. 6 according to On The Mat’s Tim Yount, and won all but three matches for a score of 60-18.
Sadie Corn earned a quick pin at 100 pounds, as did 125-pounder laeliana Delgado. It took Angelina Bollinger a little longer at 110 pounds, but she secured her pin at 4 minutes, one second to score six points.
The dual against Moffat County was much closer, with the Bulldogs securing a 36-33 victory.
Bollinger, Delgado and 145-pounder Illeana Diaz all won via pin, while 135-pounder Allie Stambaugh took a 7-3 decision.
Olathe will head to Battle Mountain High School in Edwards this weekend for the Region 4 tournament, which features a broad field of competitors as girls wrestling doesn’t have classifications. It will showcase schools as large as George Washington and as small as Nucla.
BOYS WRESTLING
The Pirates placed eighth at the Meeker Duals this past weekend. Olathe defeated Soroco in their opening dual, with Tanner Westermann (132 pounds), Zachariah Goodman (144 pounds) and Chase Ripley (165 pounds) winning by pin. After that, they lost narrowly to Basalt and Coal Ridge, with a blowout loss to Meeker sandwiched between. The Pirates lost the seventh-place dual against Grand Valley 42-18.
Olathe will take part in the Class 2A Region 2 tournament in Hayden this weekend, with the state tournament on the following weekend.
