The Olathe High School cross county team won’t compete at the state tournament as the Pirates didn’t qualify a single runner during regionals Friday at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.
The Pirates finished as a team in eighth place.
Additionally, Layton McLaughlin took 21st, Jose Almanza and Miguel Almanza Silva placed 24th and 25th, respectively. And Cesar Franco Ramirez ended up in 63rd, Bruno Ramirez in 79th, Daniel Roque in 81st, Devon Woflson, 82nd and Connor Ripley in 86th.
For the Lady Pirates, Cheyanne Germann wound up in 34th place and Raquel Lovato finished in 86th.
