Olathe's Nicole Koch battles to put North Fork's Ella Jensen to the mat during action at Olathe Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Koch would go on to win by pinball. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe's Silvano Alejandro battles to put Talan Hulet to the mat during action in the 138-pound match at Olathe High Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Alejandro would go on to win by pin fall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Koch, Alajandro medal at State Wrestling Championships
The Olathe Pirates were represented on the podium of the CHSAA Wrestling Championships held last weekend at the Ball Arena (better known as the Pepsi Center) in downtown Denver.
Nicole Koch took her 32-0 record into final match in the 118-pound weight class. Koch moved through the bracket and ended up facing Persaeus Gomez (32-0) of Pomona High School in the finals on Saturday evening.
In the finals of a loaded 118-pound bracket, Gomez pinned Nicole Koch in four minutes, 25 seconds to claim the title.
Koch, a defending champion herself, also won a pair of unsanctioned titles prior to last season and the loss to Gomez was her first in 2021-22.
Koch took home the second-place hardware.
Olathe girls wrestling coach Ryan Corn was very pleased with his four girls who qualified for participation in the state meet, which has never been done before by an Olathe team.
In the boys’ bracket, Silvano Alejandro and Trevor Piatt led the way for the Pirates. Piatt lost his initial match and then was eliminated in the consolation round.
Alejandro won his first match, then lost in the quarterfinals and entered the consolation round.
On Saturday afternoon, Alejandro wrestled Mondano from Holly, Colorado whom Silvano had already beaten in an earlier round. The victory gave Silvano Alejandro sole possession of fifth place and a well-deserved spot on the podium to receive his medal.
Olathe coach Tee Jay Rose was pleased with his wrestler's performance in the championships and throughout this season. Rose said it felt good to see Silvano on the medal stand, a fitting way to conclude his high school participation.
