Olathe Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gray, volleyball, basketball and outdoor track

Olathe junior and three-season athlete Tyra Gray was the basketball team's leading scorer this season. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

Sports are an outlet for Olathe High School junior and three-season athlete Tyra Gray. She has been playing basketball since kindergarten, volleyball since grade school and running track since middle school. Now, she competes in all three for the high school’s teams.

While Gray will attend the end-of-season basketball dinner this week, she’s already shifting gears and focusing on earning more medals in outdoor track at this year’s state championship.



