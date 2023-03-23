Olathe Athlete of the Week: Tyra Gray, volleyball, basketball and outdoor track

Sports are an outlet for Olathe High School junior and three-season athlete Tyra Gray. She has been playing basketball since kindergarten, volleyball since grade school and running track since middle school. Now, she competes in all three for the high school’s teams.
While Gray will attend the end-of-season basketball dinner this week, she’s already shifting gears and focusing on earning more medals in outdoor track at this year’s state championship.
She said she’s already placed at the state meet three times with her teammates on the 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams over the past two years. She has also hit personal record running times at each championship meet, a trend she hopes to continue.
Gray prefers relay events because she likes being part of a team.
“I know what I need to do to help (the team),” she said. “So I just like stepping up and being a leader and doing my part so we can succeed.”
Gray considers her teammates close friends and has played sports with some since fifth or sixth grade.
Although this school year’s basketball and volleyball seasons left the teams with goals that can still be met, Gray is confident they can make the state tournament next year.
The Pirates basketball team lost to Centauri at regionals earlier this month, a game in which Gray dropped 22 points. According to Coach Paul Althaus, she was the team’s leading scorer this season and the fourth leading scorer in the Western Slope League.
“She is also a great defender who plays with focus and desire,” he said. “Tyra is a great teammate who has worked hard to improve her game every year and is a First Team All-League player for two years.”
Gray said her mother Sara, Olathe’s athletics secretary and a long-time basketball player herself, introduced her to her favorite sport.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said. Gray believes while the game is a team sport, everyone has a role to play and it’s up to each player how good they want to become.
“You get to choose how hard you want to work and how much time you want to put in,” she said.
“It is an honor and a pleasure to work with Tyra,” Altheus said. “She has been an important part of our success this year.”
While playing three sports means Gray can’t focus on any year-round, she dedicates much of her summer to camps aimed at getting the school’s basketball and volleyball teams ready for the coming year.
For the straight-A student, sports are a necessary outlet. In addition to earning varsity letters, the lifelong Olathe resident earned an academic letter last year as a sophomore, the first year students are eligible. She hopes to earn another award this year.
As a junior Gray is already taking a college-level history course, and she also enjoys honors chemistry. She plans on going to college after graduating, potentially to study business, though where she goes and whether she keeps playing sports remains to be seen.
“I don’t know where, or what I want to do, but I want to go for sure,” she said.
