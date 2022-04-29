Olathe High School's Warren Wagner (1) fires an infield hit to first to record the out during action against Salida on March 19, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Olathe Pirates baseball team continued to find out that wins are very difficult to come by on the road. The Pirates ran into a solid Roaring Fork Rams team that scored in every inning for a 12-2 victory.
The Rams opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as they pushed across two runs. The Pirates tied things up in the top of the second inning as Warren Wagner and Bryson Inda did the offensive damage.
The Rams then added four runs in the second inning and added two runs each in the next three frames to make the final score 12-2.
Dakotah Dunn, one of two seniors on the ball club, said, "The Rams really made good contact with the ball. They were hitting very well. We were trying our darndest, but they were hitting the ball where our players weren’t.”
“The Rams are a very good team," Olathe head coach Tyler Vincent said. "This is the best pitching we have faced this season to date. We really have not played a varsity game since the first weekend of the season. For not having played a varsity team for a while and playing a very good team, I thought we played well. They put up two and then added four and then just chipped away with a couple of runs in each of the next three innings.
“I thought we played as well as we have all season. The kids keep getting better, keep taking steps, making the routine plays and playing hard, and playing together as a team.”
Vincent added, “Our JV team played a good game as well. They gave up six runs early but fought back and ended up losing 9-8."
Next up for the Pirates is a home doubleheader with the Grand Valley Cardinals on Saturday, April 30 at Hubbard Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone