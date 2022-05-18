The Olathe Pirates' first inning was perfect. The Pirates dispatched the Cedaredge Bruins with three quick outs in a 1-2-3 inning.
The Pirates' Cash Thomas led off the home half of the first inning by drawing a base on balls. He advanced to third base but could not score as the next three Pirate batters were retired quickly by the Bruins.
The similarities ended then and there. The Bruins pushed across a single run in the second inning, then added three more in the third inning.
The Bruins scored in every inning of the contest including seven runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Pirates scored their lone run in the fifth inning.
The Bruins pounded out thirteen hits and were the recipients of seven base on balls as they won their fifth game of the season. Their overall record stands at 5-17.
The Pirates managed just five singles and three base on balls, scoring a single run to fall to a season record of 0-12.
The Pirates honored senior players Dakotah Dunn and Warren Wagner as well as team manager Raquel Lovato with flower arrangements to all of their parents. Lovato played for the Pirates last season but sustained a serious leg injury as a member of the Pirates basketball team earlier this year.
The Pirates graduate two seniors and return four sophomores and a dozen freshmen all of whom played multiple games and many innings as they experienced playing time at the varsity level.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone