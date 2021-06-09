The Olathe Pirates boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Cedaredge on Saturday, June 5 to compete in the Cedaredge Invitational. A total of 10 boys teams and 11 girls teams entered the competition.
In the boys competition, Rifle High School finished first with a total of 152 points, followed by Cedaredge with 124 points and Ouray with 89 points. The Olathe Pirates finished ninth, scoring 19.5 points.
On the girls ledger, Cedaredge outdistanced the field, amassing 163 points, followed by Paonia and Hotchkiss with 78 and 76 points, respectively. The Olathe girls finished eighth with a total of 27 points.
The Olathe girls' relay teams stood out in the competition. The 4x100 meter relay team placed second. The 4x200 meter relay team finished third, and the 4x400 meter relay team finished second. In the long jump, Mariah Garcia placed fourth.
In the men’s 100 meter dash, Cesar Franco placed third with a time of 11.96 seconds. His teammate Jerrel Vigil finished in sixth place. Vigil finished seventh in the men’s 200 meter dash.
The men’s relay teams also were competitive. The 4x400 meter relay team finished fifth, and the 4x800 meter relay team also finished in fifth place.
The schedule takes Olathe to Grand Junction on June 10 and 11 for the Southwest League championships at Stocker Stadium. Then, on June 17 and 18, the Pirates go to Grand Junction again to compete in the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational.
