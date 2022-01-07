The Olathe Pirates hosted the Soroco Rams on Friday evening at the Olathe Fieldhouse and lost in overtime 52-50.
The Pirates came out of the gate with their running game and rugged defense showing the way with a 10-point lead. The Rams got things going in the second quarter closing the gap at halftime with the Pirates holding a two-point lead, 25-23.
The Pirates outscored the Rams 11-7 in the third quarter, leading 36-30 before the Rams cranked up their offense to outscore the Pirates 14-8 in the fourth quarter to tie the game 44-44.
Overtime proved to be the Pirates undoing. The Rams took charge in the period and moved out to a 52-46 lead. The Pirates turned up their defense and scored two quick baskets to get within two points with time running out.
The Pirates and Rams both called timeouts. Olathe owned the basketball with eight seconds left on the clock. A last gasp shot by the Pirates rolled off the rim as time ran out and the Rams prevailed in overtime 52-50.
“We had a number of opportunities to win this game and it didn’t happen, but we didn’t give up,” Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. “We had a shot to tie the game in overtime but it didn’t fall. We also had a couple of other shots that I thought would drop but they didn’t.
“There is no such thing as a moral victory but I think something like this can bring our team together. We haven’t been in a close game this season and you’ve got to learn how to play when it’s close. You’ve got to know the score and the situation is and we didn’t do that. That is probably what hurt us down the stretch.”
Feeback took the blame for the loss to Soroco.
“First of all, that loss is on me,” Feeback said. “We didn’t emphasize certain things regarding end-of-game situations, so I take that loss for the team. All l can ask for them to do is fight hard, play hard and we’ll let the chips fall where they may. We came up short tonight. I’ll take that loss on me because we didn’t practice for that situation that came up in the game, so we were reactive instead of being proactive. The kids gave it their all.”
Next up is a road trip to Meeker on Saturday with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.
