Olathe boys basketball's game against Rangely was a tight affair during the first two quarters. Rangely led after one quarter by the score of 13-9. The Pirates regrouped and came out firing and playing excellent defense to lead at the half by the score of 25-24.
And then came the press. The Panthers clamped on a suffocating full court press that rocked the Pirates back on their heels.
Rangely's press forced 24 Pirate turnovers, mostly in the second half, and it held them scoreless in the third period while they poured in 19 points to lead at the end of the third quarter 42-25.
The fourth quarter saw the Panthers call off their full court pressure and resort to their standard half-court defense. The final quarter saw the Pirates score an addition 10 points while the Panthers finished up with 17 to post a final score of Rangely 59, Olathe 35.
Scoring for the Pirates was almost equal. Miguel Lara, Garrett Walraven and Jerrel Vigil all scored seven points each, while Enrique Quintero and Xzavier Waterman added six points each.
The Pirates shot at a 50% clip from the free throw stripe hitting 3-of-6 attempts.
In the rebounding department, Enrique Quintero captured 10 rebounds - five came from the offensive end. It was a rugged game under the basket as Walraven and Waterman both fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.
