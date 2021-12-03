The Olathe Pirates split their first two games of the 2021-22 basketball season at the Centauri Tournament.
The Pirates suffered from some opening game jitters and lost 47-32 in game one. The Rye Thunderbolts hit a couple of long-range three pointers to take a 13-9 lead, and then opened up a 32-18 halftime advantage.
The Pirates clawed their way back into contention outscoring Rye 9-1 in the third quarter. The Thunderbolts found their shooting eye in the final quarter.
“Overall, for the first game we are OK with our effort, but we’re not satisfied with the result," said Olathe coach Robb Feeback, who's in his first year as head coach. "We expect to get better in our next game. We had a couple of lapses that cost us, but overall, the result was OK but the result leaves much to be desired.”
The Pirates, in the second game of the tournament, played against the Sargent Farmers. Feeback emphasized stepping up the defensive effort right out of the blocks. The Pirates started slowly and led by five points after the initial quarter.
The Pirates slapped on a suffocating man-to-man defense mixed in occasionally with an effective full court pressure defense and pulled away for a 47-9 victory.
Feeback noted that the Pirates had positive contributions from ten players.
“We must excel on the defensive side of the ball," Feeback said. "The offense and scoring will come and will take care of itself just as long as the defense is sound and strong. Our defense today was outstanding and it showed on the scoreboard.
"Our basic strategy on the defensive end was to not allow any offense in the paint, and we gave up very little down low. It was an excellent defensive effort.”
Leading the offense was Jerrel Vigil who scored 10 points. He was followed by Garrett Millsap with eight points, Xzavier Waterman with seven and Garrett Walraven with six.
Vargas, Thrush, Mendez, Quintera, and Dunn also put points on the scoresheet.
"This was a total team effort and gives our players a peak at what they can do both offensively and defensively," Feeback said.
