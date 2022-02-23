Olathe boys upset Cedaredge to advance to semifinals in 2A district bracket

The visiting Olathe Pirates upended the No. 3 Cedaredge Bruins on their home court by the score of 61-57.
The teams played twice during the regular season with Cedaredge winning both league games, but when it really counted, the Pirates stood tall and advanced to the semifinals in the 2A District 3 bracket in Cortez this weekend.
The Bruins finished the season 13-7.
The Pirates jumped out to a 15-13 lead after one period. The Bruins got things rolling in the second quarter outscoring the Pirates 16-9 to lead by five at half time.
After a 10-10 standoff in the third quarter, the Pirates outscored the Bruins 27-18 in the final period.
Garrett Walraven led the point parade with 17 while Xzavier Waterman tallied 15 and Jerrel Vigil pumped in 12.
“We wanted to beat them from the start," Walraven said postgame. "I know they didn’t want to play us before the game and that motivated us even more. Every one of the seniors stepped up and as a team we took control of the game, especially in the fourth quarter.”
The trio of Walraven, Waterman and Vigil also accounted for a combined 16 rebounds and 11 assists. The Pirates managed a dozen steals while committing thirteen turnovers.
The defense played exceedingly well throughout the entire contest.
“On the bus, basically we told the team we had nothing to lose, and we were going to play with no fear," Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. "We were going to come out and be aggressive and let the chips fall where they may. We shot a super high percentage — 47% overall. It’s easily our best of the year and it paid off.
"What won it for us was our defense down the stretch. They made a few mistakes and we capitalized on them and won the game.”
“This was a total team game last night," Feeback continued. "We played all twelve players we dressed for this game, and all of them had positive minutes and they all contributed. Overall, it was an excellent effort from my seniors and from the rest of the team. They really carried us to victory.”
Feeback said the Pirates will be paired with the winner of the Ignacio/Ridgway quarterfinal game.
The top two teams will move on to the regional tournament, but there will be a third-place game played on Saturday, as well as the championship. The winner of the third-place game will also qualify for the regionals, so there is much to play for.
In other quarterfinal games this week, Dolores and Telluride square off while Ignacio and Ridgeway battle for spots in the semifinals.
A berth in one of the eight regional tournaments in on the line for at least a couple of these teams.