The Olathe Pirates traveled to Meeker this past weekend to take part in five dual matches as they prepared for the regional competition, which will be held in Buena Vista on Feb. 11 and 12.
The matches finished as follows:
• Olathe 36, Soroco 12
• Grand Valley 51, Olathe 24
• Meeker Black 72, Olathe 12
• Rangely 54, Olathe 28
• Basalt 36, Olathe 30
Against Soroco, Trevor Piatt (106), Luke McCullough (113), Tanner Westermann (120), Silvano Alejandro (132), Chase Ripley (152) and Jordan Perez (195) did the scoring for the Pirates.
Against Grand Valley, Westerman (120), Alejandro (132), Eli Mock (182) and Perez (195) netted wins.
The only Pirates to score against Meeker were Piatt (106) and Perez (195). The Pirates only competed in eight of the fourteen weight classes.
Alejandro (132), Mock (182), Perez (195), Piatt (106) and Westerman (120) all scored wins against Rangely.
The last dual of the competition saw Basalt defeat the Pirates in the closest match of the day. Scoring for the Pirates included: Alejandro (138), Ripley (152), Piatt (106), Westermann (120) and in an exhibition match, Alejandro (132).
The regional competition will determine which of the Pirate wrestlers will qualify to compete in the State Wrestling Championships, which are to be held in Denver on Feb. 24. through Feb. 26.
