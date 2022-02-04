Coach Tee Jay Rose and the Pirate grapplers hit the road on Feb. 3 and ended up on the short end of a 60-18 at the hands of Grand Valley.
The Pirates had no competitors in the following weight classes: 120, 138, 145, 160, 170 and 220. These Olathe forfeits accounted for 36 of the 60 points scored by Grand Valley.
The winners for Olathe were as follows:
• Trevor Piatt (106)
• Silvano Alajandro (132)
• Jordan Perez (195)
On Friday evening, the Basalt Longhorns travelled to the Fieldhouse and took on the home-standing Pirates. Despite the fact that both teams had no competitors in several weight classes, the Pirate prevailed by a final score of 30-26.
“The kids came out and they wrestled very well,” Rose said. “Basalt was definitely an opponent of our same quality. The boys came out and they stepped up and wrestled well tonight.”
“The Longhorns didn’t have a 132 pounder, so we had Silvano Alejandro step up to the 138-pound weight class. We talked it over with this being his last home dual meet, and him being a senior, we decided for Silvano to go up in weight for his last home match.”
The match didn’t last very long, even at a heavier weight class: Alejandro pinned his opponent in 24 seconds.
Other Pirate wrestlers who scored points in the win included:
• Trevor Piatt (106)
• Tanner Westermann (120)
• Chase Ripley (152)
• Jordan Perez (220)
The Pirates hit the road on Saturday and travel to Meeker for their final dual match before the upcoming regional tournament which will be held in Buena Vista next weekend.
Wrestlers coming out of the regionals will compete at the state championships later in February.
