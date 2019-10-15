Before Saturday’s home match, Olathe High School volleyball coach Travis Eason told his players now is the time to bring the heat as they finish out the regular season.
The Lady Pirates (5-10; 1-6 in Class 3A Western Slope League) brought that intensity against the visiting Rifle Bears (3-15; 0-8 in 4A WSL) as the hosts won in straight sets: 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.
“I just told them, ‘We need it,’” Eason said. “We’re at the point in the season where we need to bring it together as a team.”
He drove this point home with his players as Olathe was on a five-game losing streak before Rifle, and two of those matches came down to a fifth set.
“We’ve been trying to get up to the top of that mountain but haven’t been able to take that last step. We’ve been almost there but we don’t take it,” he said. “That was the name of the game today. It was about pushing ourselves and getting to that peak.”
Olathe libero Laura Galvan said the win was nice, and hopefully, the team can transfer it over into the Lady Pirates’ next matches.
“I feel like we need to carry this on to the next game and for the next few that we have left,” said Galvan, who had a team-high 17 digs.
Junior Shaye Snyder led Olathe with six kills. Daisey Ibarra and Kamryn Crozine both added five while the latter of the two tallied four blocks to go along with four aces. And Ashlee Green had three blocks
Olathe finished the first set of the contest never having trailed. The Lady Pirates took it to the Bears after sprinting out to an 8-3 advantage, which made the visitors call a timeout.
It didn’t seem to help as Olathe continued to gain more traction as it got out to its biggest lead of the set at 19-12.
But Rifle fought back, going on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to one at 19-18.
The Lady Pirates didn’t let the Bears get any closer as they outpaced them, winning five of the next five points to get to 23-19.
Snyder was able to put an exclamation point on the opening set by firing a kill to win game No. 1.
Rifle started the second set with the upper hand as it led for most of the early stages. But Olathe fought back before taking its first lead of the game at 13-12.
It was a tight battle the rest of the way as the Lady Pirates struggled to create any breathing room. And when it seemed like they did after leading, 23-18, the Bears won four of the next five points to cut the deficit to 24-22.
But Olathe was able to escape with a win as Rifle committed an attacking error to lose the second set.
The final game was completely different. After trailing 5-4, the Lady Pirates went on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 11-point lead.
“We were just mentally in it and getting ready for the next play no matter what,” Galvan said of the team’s third set streak. “Even if we were in the lead, we were ready for the ball to come back.”
Olathe led by as many as 14 before notching match-point at 25-14.
Olathe doesn’t have much time to rest as the Lady Pirates welcome in the Paonia Eagles (7-8; 6-3 in 2A/1A WSL) at 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Galvan said following a game like Saturday’s, “everything’s there,” but the team needs to focus on eliminating mistakes.
“We did make some mental errors, for sure,” Eason said. “... But basically, I want them to carry this momentum and energy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.