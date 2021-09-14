The Olathe Pirates cross country teams competed in the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Connected Lakes course.
The boys’ competition was won by the Montrose Indians, followed closely by host Grand Junction High School. The Olathe Pirates placed third, just edging out fourth place finisher Colorado Rocky Mountain School.
Connor Williams, a senior at Crested Butte Community School, won the 5,000 meter race with a time of 16:15.8, followed by Jonas Graff of Montrose, and Dan Duffy of Grand Junction. Finishing in 15th place was Olathe sophomore Rafa Santiago with a time of 19:14.70. He was followed by Ben Kamperman, Connor Ripley, Diego Garcia and Nevada Olin.
The girls’ 5000 meter competition was won by Elsie Weiss, a junior at Aspen High School with a time of 19:46.40. The team championship was awarded to Montrose High School, following by Aspen and Grand Junction high schools. Olathe sophomore Analise Marin finished in 11th place with a time of 23:06.7, followed by Analee Saldana, Yadira Alcaraz and Raquel Lovato.
The JV competition was won by Montrose High School, followed by Aspen and Grand Junction high schools. Lucas Barber was the Pirates’ top finisher placing 11th followed by Enrique Quintero, Jose Hernandez and Christopher Brinks. Fruita Monument won the JV girls’ competition.
Next up for Roger Carlson’s runners will be the competition at Ridgeway State Park on Friday, Sept. 17 and the Cowboy Invitational in Gunnison on Saturday, Sept. 18.
