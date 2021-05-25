The Meeker Cowboys on Saturday defeated the Olathe Pirates at Hubbard Field, winning both ends of their doubleheader. The Cowboys took the first game 2–1 in eight innings and then took the nightcap by the score of 8–5.
The first game turned into a pitcher’s duel from the outset. The Pirates pushed across a run in the second inning, and held a slim lead until the Cowboys scored the tying run in the top of the fifth inning. Meeker scored the go ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to lead 2–1. The Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning but their hopes of a victory were dashed as the Cowboys pulled off an inning and game-ending double play.
The nightcap did not start well for the Pirates as the Cowboys opened the first inning with two singles and a base on balls. The Pokes scored three times in the top of the first inning and kept the 3–0 lead until the Pirates pushed across a single run in the third inning. The Cowboys added a run in the fourth and three more in the sixth. The Pirates responded with three runs of their own in the sixth. Olathe loaded the bases in the seventh but were able to score only a single run prior to the final out.
The Cowboys raised their season record to 6–2 overall and 2–1 in league action. The Pirates season record dropped to 3–7 overall and 2-4 in league play. Next up for the Pirate is a road trip to Hotchkiss on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
