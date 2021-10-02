The Olathe Pirates knew going in they would have their hands full as the Roaring Fork Rams took the field at Wilson Stadium for this week’s edition of Friday night football.
Both teams moved the ball up and down the field, but also played good defense to end the first half with a score of 0-0.
The Rams took the ball to open the second half and things changed offensively as the Rams drove 90 yards in six plays, capped off by a 30-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to take a 8-0 lead.
Roaring Fork scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions in the second half of the game. The second and third TDs came via the pass covering 24 and 6 yards, respectively. The two-point conversions were successful leaving the score 24-0 at the end of the third quarter.
The Pirates put together a 57-yard drive of their own as Jerrel Vigil sprinted the final 4 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed leaving the score 24-6 in favor of the Rams.
On their next possession the Pirates drove 89 yards in 13 plays to bring the score to 24-12.
The Rams added another score late in the fourth quarter bringing the tally to 30-12. The Pirates took over with 2:05 left in the period and drove 63 yards in five plays to set up the final score of 30-20.
Several Pirates had outstanding games on Friday evening. Xzavier Waterman carried the offensive load with 170 rushing yards and 49 receiving (unofficial) and even threw a halfback pass that fell incomplete.
Pirates quarterback Jerrel Vigil completed two passes and ran 10 times for 64 yards (unofficial).
Olathe head coach Tyler Vincent felt his Pirates played very well while moving the ball and coming up with an excellent goal line stand in the second quarter.
“We kind of came out flat in the third period,” Vincent said. “We weren’t making plays early and then one score turned into three pretty quickly. We have got to rebound better, deal with adversity a little better and not let one snowball. We need to build on this last quarter and go compete like that for a whole game. We need to be consistent, that’s what we need right now.”
The Pirates hit the road next week as they travel to Cedaredge to take on the Bruins. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.