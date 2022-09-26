The mix of speedsters gracing the backfield in Gunnison is a lot for most high school football teams to handle, and it was for Olathe on Friday night. With the Cowboys coming off an upset win over Buena Vista one week earlier, they carried that momentum into the game against the Pirates, where Olathe lost 49-0.

Pirates coach Tyler Vincent said the speed on the edge, particularly, posed problems.



