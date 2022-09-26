The mix of speedsters gracing the backfield in Gunnison is a lot for most high school football teams to handle, and it was for Olathe on Friday night. With the Cowboys coming off an upset win over Buena Vista one week earlier, they carried that momentum into the game against the Pirates, where Olathe lost 49-0.
Pirates coach Tyler Vincent said the speed on the edge, particularly, posed problems.
“They got some great guys in the backfield and good guys up front,” Vincent said. “I think matching their speed on the outside became a challenge for us because they have some guys who can move. We tried to make an adjustment, over-pursued and they hit us with the counter. Offensively, they kind of had their way with us. They’re a good team coming off a big win over Buena Vista and it showed.”
In two weeks, Olathe will take on Roaring Fork in perhaps its best chance for a win this season. The Rams are 1-3 this season. Outside of their 49-0 non-league win over Clear Creek in Week 3, Roaring Fork has allowed at least 39 points in each of its losses.
The Pirates, whose last win came in the 2020 season, lost to Roaring Fork 30-20 last year.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. in Carbondale on Oct. 7.
“Our big focus for the next two weeks is finishing on offense,” Vincent said. “We had some pretty good drives against Gunnison where we were able to move with the ball with the option and have decent success, we just need to finish. Had some costly turnovers on their side of the field. With Roaring Fork, we need to finish those offense drives and, on the other side, slow the onslaught early. We need to keep moving and keep battling. We’re focused on keeping the energy up.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone