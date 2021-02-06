The Olathe girls wrestling program couldn’t have gotten off to a better start in their first season as a sanction program in Colorado, and first as an official program at Olathe.
The team came away with two dual wins last week- a 36-18 victory against Durango and 42-12 win over Grand Junction.
“We did good,” coach Ryan Corn said. “We wrestled really well for our first match out. It’s a short season so these things count.”
All but one team member came away with at least one pin in the victories, and Nicole Koch, a reigning two-time state champion, pinned both opponents.
“That was fun to watch,” Corn said of his team’s ability to finish matches with successful pins.
“They were being aggressive and were doing things well. We did a pretty good job for the first matches, and did a great job of being aggressive and running their style.”
Freshman Aby England captured one of the team’s many pins, a team effort that Corn called “pretty impressive.”
The team captured a second and third consecutive victory last night, a 30-18 win over Bennett and 36-24 over Vista Peak. Koch won again, and was joined in the win column by Sadie Corn, Gracie Davis, England and Marley Martinez in the matchup against Bennett.
Koch, England, Martinez, Corn capitalized in their Vista Peak matchups. Aby Reedy (111) and Emily Reedy (110) also helped in the win column.
Before the two matchups on Friday, Olathe was ranked No. 8 by Tim Yount of On the Mat, which provides weekly wrestling rankings. Currently, Chatfield is the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Boys working through youth, navigating restrictionsOn the boys side, it’s a much younger team this season, and the inexperience showed during the season’s start. The Pirates lost 22-6 against Grand Valley and 63-6 to Gunnison, but bounced back with a 30-22 win against Nucla.
The matchup in Gunnison was particularly different, coach Tee Jay Rose said, as Gunnison County required the wrestlers to wear masks during the match (the requirement on the state level says athletes must wear the masks prior and after the match).
“It was just different,” Rose said. “Gunnison County required us to wrestle with masks on, so it was a bit of an added challenge for the boys to get over that mentally.
“We knew that going in and did practice with masks going in.”
No spectators were allowed either in during the matchup, leaving the Pirates unable to feed off any crowd energy.
Losing mat time and waiting months to return has had an affect, Rose said. Though he’s confident the younger wrestlers will improve this season.
“They look pretty good,” he said. “It’s just gaining that high school mat time. Not able to do anything last spring, you notice the difference.”
Senior Wyatt Mansker is off to a good start, Rose added, and will be counted on to lead the group as they continue to gain mat experience.
