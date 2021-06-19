The Olathe Pirates track and field team hosted the final invitational competition on Thursday afternoon at Wilson Stadium prior to the state championships next week. Ten boys teams and 11 girls teams vied for team honors in addition to attempting to qualify for the state championships.
In the girl’s competition, Cedaredge took first place racking up 155.5 points followed by Montrose with 103 points and Hotchkiss with 71 points. The Olathe girl’s finished in fifth place with 41 points.
On the boy’s side, the Montrose Indians placed first with 174 points, followed by second place Cedaredge at 128 points and Hotchkiss with 69 points. Olathe finished seventh with 35 points.
Olathe’s Cheyanne Germann, Analise Marin, Tyra Gray and Naomi Kamperman won the 4x800 meter relay with a winning time of 10:53.44. The girl’s 4x200 meter relay was won by Delta with a time of 1:49.78. Daniela Campos, Angelina Bollinger, Daisey Ibarra and Germann) finished in fourth place with a time of 1:52.18.
On the boy’s side, Cesar Franco of Olathe finished fourth in the men’s 100 meter dash. In the men’s 4x200 meter relay, the Pirates relay team placed fourth with a time of 1:36.28. In the men’s 1600 meter run, Nick Stammer of Grand Valley won the race with a time of 5:22.63. Olathe’s Connor Ripley placed fourth with a time of 5;42.33. In the men’s 4x100 meter relay, Montrose placed first with a time of 45.23 seconds followed by Olathe with a time of 46.23 seconds. In the men’s 200 meter dash, Amaris Mora of Montrose finished second and Jerrel Vigil finished 4th.
The girl’s 4x100 meter relay was won by Montrose with a winning time of 53.62 seconds. The team was composed of Sarah McGarry, Taysen Rocco, Maryellen McCracken and Taylor Foster. Olathe’s Mariah Garcia, Bollinger, Kiandra Liles and Ibarra) finished 3rd with a time of 46.55 seconds. Campos finished third in the girl’s 400 meter dash, clocking a time of 1:04.77 seconds. Olathe placed third in the girl’s 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:31.13.
The team consisted of Marin, Gray, Kamperman and Germann.
In the field events, Mora of Montrose won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3.5 inches. In the triple jump, Austin Zimmer placed second with a jump of 38 feet. And in the men’s shot put, Montrose weight-man Jaxxon Tosi heaved the iron ball 44 feet, 4.25 inches, finishing in second place.
Any qualifiers from Olathe will head to state next week.
